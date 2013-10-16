OTTAWA Oct 16 Canada's Conservative government
promised on Wednesday to introduce new legislation that will
require balanced budgets except during economic crises, and
renewed a pledge to balance its books by 2015.
In a speech setting out priorities for the second half of
its mandate, the government said it would freeze the federal
operating budget and make further targeted cuts to internal
government spending.
The government will also:
- Target a debt to GDP ratio of 25 percent in 2021 and
reduce that ratio to pre-recession levels by 2017
- Invest C$70 billion ($68 billion) in infrastructure over
the next decade
- Review federal assets and sell them when it is in the best
interest of Canadians
- Require rail shippers to carry more insurance and take
steps to increase the safety of the transportation of dangerous
good
- Ensure natural resource sectors remain open to foreign
investment "when it is market-oriented and in the long-term
interests of Canadians"