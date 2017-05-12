May 12 Canada's Liberal government has
introduced legislation for a moratorium on oil tanker traffic
along the northern coast of the British Columbia province, the
country's transport department said on Friday, delivering on an
election promise.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the ban soon
after the election in 2015, in which he took power on a pledge
to balance resource development with protecting the environment.
Friday's bill will likely pass because Trudeau's Liberals
hold a majority in Parliament.
Trudeau's orders for the ban effectively slammed the door on
Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline, a project
facing massive development hurdles that was to deliver oil to
the north coast for export via tankers.
The move is part of a Liberal plan to toughen response to
oil spills at sea. The plan was announced last year days before
Trudeau formally rejected Northern Gateway, but approved another
pipeline project through British Columbia, Kinder Morgan Inc's
Trans Mountain expansion.
According to Transport Canada, vessels carrying less than
12,500 metric tonnes of crude or other oils will be exempt from
the tanker ban, so as to ensure northern communities can receive
shipments of heating oils and other products.
"The legislation proposes strong penalty provisions for
contravention that could reach up to C$5 million ($3.65
million)," according to the department.
The ban does not apply to the south coast, which will likely
see increased tanker traffic if Trans Mountain goes online.
Whether that happens according to schedule, however, has
become uncertain after British Columbia's pro-energy Liberals,
unaffiliated with Trudeau's federal party, lost their majority
in a provincial election on Tuesday.
While absentee ballots still need to be counted in the close
race, if the current seat count in the provincial legislature
holds, the future of key energy projects in British Columbia
will be pitted against the ability of the Liberals to work with
the third-party Greens.
($1 = 1.3711 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary; Editing by Andrew Hay)