OTTAWA May 31 Canadian Cabinet minister Hunter
Tootoo, who was in charge of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian
Coast Guard, resigned on Tuesday to seek treatment for addiction
issues.
Tootoo, 52, became the first minister to quit Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau's Cabinet since his Liberal government took power
last autumn.
Tootoo, a member of Parliament for the sparsely populated
northern territory of Nunavut, said he resigned his Cabinet post
and would also be stepping down as a member of the Liberal
caucus "in order to not distract from the important work of my
colleagues."
"I have decided to seek treatment for addiction issues and
ask for privacy at this time," Tootoo said in a statement.
He did not specify the type of addiction.
Trudeau said in a brief statement announcing the resignation
that Dominic Leblanc would assume Tootoo's responsibilities
while maintaining his role as government house leader.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing and additional
reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Editing by Peter
Cooney)