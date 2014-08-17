Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

OTTAWA The Ottawa house of Canadian opposition leader Justin Trudeau was broken into overnight while his wife and children were sleeping there but no one was harmed, officials with Trudeau's Liberal Party said on Saturday.

Trudeau was in the western city of Winnipeg on a political tour at the time. Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau have three young children.

A Liberal official, who declined to be identified, said a threatening note had been found in the house. The official gave no further details.

The Liberals slumped into third place after the 2011 federal election but have revived under the leadership of Trudeau, son of former Liberal prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

A string of recent opinion polls suggest the Liberals have a good chance of defeating the ruling Conservatives in an election scheduled for October 2015.

"Early this morning, the Trudeau family discovered that their family home had been broken into. Ms. Gregoire-Trudeau and the children were asleep at the time of the incident," party spokeswoman Mylene Dupere said in a statement.

"Everyone in the family is safe, and nobody was harmed. Both the Ottawa police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident," she said.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Trudeau as telling reporters in Winnipeg that the family was extremely troubled by what had happened.

"The idea of someone getting into the house while my family was sleeping, while I'm away working, is very distressing, to say the least," the CBC quoted him as saying.

A duty officer with the Ottawa police confirmed an investigation was under way but did not give more details. The RCMP could not be immediately contacted for comment.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Eric Walsh)