(Adds Conservative reaction, details on Liberal plans)
By Randall Palmer
GATINEAU, Quebec May 4 Canadian Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau pledged on Monday to cut taxes for most
middle-class families and raise taxes on the rich as he sought
to regain his polling lead over the governing Conservatives
ahead of October's election.
Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, helped
lift the Liberals into first place in the polls when he took
over as leader in 2013, but the party has since slumped and has
trailed Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives in some
recent polls.
The Conservatives have gained ground since last fall, partly
because of their views on security issues and partly in response
to their own plans to cut taxes and increase family benefits.
Their April 21 budget pressured Trudeau to counter with specific
policies.
Trudeau said Harper - in power since early 2006 - was too
focused on the wellbeing of the rich.
The Liberal leader said he would cut the federal tax on the
middle class to 20.5 percent from 22 percent. The tax on income
above C$200,000 ($165,300) would rise to 33 percent from 29
percent.
For years it has been considered politically taboo to raise
personal income taxes, but Trudeau said it would only affect the
top 1 percent.
"For the past 10 years Stephen Harper has ignored the people
who do most of the heavy lifting in our economy, the people who
work longer and longer hours for an ever-shrinking piece of the
pies," Trudeau said.
Trudeau said the tax hike and tax cut are each worth C$3
billion annually. Canadians are subject to both federal and
provincial taxes, and under his plan the top marginal rate in
Ontario and Quebec would be almost 54 percent. In New Brunswick
it would be 58.75 percent.
Trudeau said he would boost child benefits by C$4 billion a
year and phase them out for wealthier Canadians.
The added cost would be covered in part by canceling a C$2
billion per year income-splitting measure introduced last year
for parents with school-age children.
The other C$2 billion would come from the C$1.7 billion
surplus budgeted for 2016-17, from revoking a near doubling of
what can be put into tax-free savings accounts and from
cost-saving moves.
Conservative cabinet minister Pierre Poilievre was quick to
refer to the measures as the "Trudeau Tax". He said Trudeau's
plan to shrink the tax-free savings allowance would hit the
middle class disproportionately.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
Leslie Adler; and Peter Galloway)