OTTAWA Jan 16 Canada's ethics watchdog is
investigating Justin Trudeau for potential breaches related to
his recent holiday on an island owned by the Aga Khan, the first
time a prime minister has faced such scrutiny, media reported on
Monday.
Trudeau has been confronted with repeated questions from the
opposition about his vacation in the Bahamas over the New Year's
holiday and said last week that he had flown there by private
helicopter.
In a letter to a Conservative lawmaker on Jan. 13, Mary
Dawson, the federal conflict of interest and ethics
commissioner, said she has begun an examination to determine
whether Trudeau has contravened the Conflict of Interest Act,
the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.
In the letter, Dawson acknowledged concerns about potential
breaches related to the use of the private helicopter and the
Aga Khan Foundation's lobbying of the government, the Globe
said.
Official ethics rules introduced by Trudeau himself in 2015
bar government ministers from taking private flights without
getting Dawson's approval.
A Trudeau spokesman declined to comment on whether an
examination has been launched and said the prime minister will
answer any of Dawson's questions. A spokeswoman for the ethics
commissioner did not immediately comment.
Trudeau is facing a separate probe by Dawson into
fundraising by his Liberal party, but an examination into the
trip would be the first such investigation of a prime minister,
said Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch.
The Aga Khan, the wealthy leader of the Ismaili branch of
Shi'ite Islam, is a close Trudeau family friend. The Aga Khan
Foundation Canada is a registered lobbyist with the government
and its executives met with government officials as recently as
December.
In an apparent bid to reconnect with ordinary voters,
Trudeau, who came to power in 2015 and has enjoyed high
popularity ratings, scrapped a trip to this week's World
Economic Focum in Davos and embarked on a cross-country tour
instead.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)