BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25 mln common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares
OTTAWA, June 27 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked when his government would balance the budget, on Tuesday said he was focused on the need to make investments in the country's economy.
Trudeau also told a news conference in Ottawa that he rejected the idea of new measures that would increase taxes on middle-class Canadians. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares
BRASILIA, June 28 Brazilian President Michel Temer will tap Raquel Dodge as new prosecutor-general to replace Rodrigo Janot, spokesman Alexandre Parola said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)