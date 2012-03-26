CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 Securities regulators
in Alberta have charged two men with orchestrating a C$50
million ($50.4 million) Ponzi scheme in the Western Canadian
province and lying to investors and investigators.
The Alberta Securities Commission said Dale Joseph Edgar St.
Jean and Gregory Dennis Tindalland, and their Calgary-based
companies, TransCap Corp and Strata-Trade Corp, perpetrated a
fraud on investors and made false and misleading statements.
It is the latest of a number of such incidents to come to
light after the estimated $65 billion swindle by U.S. financier
Bernard Madoff was revealed in December 2008.
In a Ponzi scheme, perpetrators promise high guaranteed
returns to investors, but the returns are paid from the
investments made by later participants. The con game collapses
when investors begin to pull their money out.
Between March 2005 and November 2009, TransCap and
Strata-Trade raised C$51.6 million with the promise of returns
from 18 percent to 22 percent, the ASC said. The scheme
collapsed in November 2009.
"ASC staff further allege that Tindall made false and
misleading statements to ASC investigators," the commission
said.
An appearance before the regulator to set a date for a
hearing is scheduled for May 9 in Calgary.
The ASC and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have
investigated other high-profile Ponzi schemes in recent years.
The largest was in 2009, when police charged the principals of
Syndicated Gold Depository SA, Merendon Mining Corp Ltd, and the
Institute for Financial Learning with running a C$400 million
scam.
($1 =$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)