OTTAWA Feb 8 The Canadian population grew by 5.9 percent over five years to 33.5 million people in 2011, the fastest growth rate in the Group of Eight leading industrialized nations, the country's five-year census revealed on Wednesday.

Statistics Canada said net immigration accounted for two-thirds of the population growth rate over the past decade, in contrast with the United States, whose recent growth has been mainly the result of natural increase, the difference between births and deaths.