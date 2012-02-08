* Population grows by 5.9 pct over five years
* Net immigration accounts for two-thirds of growth
* Resource-rich Saskatchewan no longer declining
* More conservative West surpasses the East
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian population grew
by 5.9 percent over five years to 33.5 million people in 2011,
the fastest growth rate in the Group of Eight leading
industrialized nations, the country's five-year census revealed
on Wednesday.
Statistics Canada, which conducted the census,
said net immigration accounted for two-thirds of the population
growth rate in the past decade. This
contrast s with the United States, whose recent
growth has been mainly the result of natural increase, the
difference between births and deaths.
The Canadian population grew from 31.6 million in 2006
and is now almost double what it was in 1961, when Canada was
experiencing a baby boom.
Each of the 10 provinces had more people in 2011 with
the most striking turnaround coming in the resource-rich
province of Saskatchewan, whose population grew by 6.7 percent.
Saskatchewan had seen its population decline 1.1 percent in each
of the previous five-year periods.
Saskatchewan had experienced a drain of people from the
farms and small towns but is now resurgent because of a resource
boom. Neighboring Alberta, rich in oil, had the fastest growth
rate at 10.8 percent.
Politically of note is the fact that the four western
provinces, where the ruling Conservative Party is strongest, has
now surpassed the combination of Quebec and the four Atlantic
provinces. In recognition of this growth, Parliament has added
new seats in the West and in Ontario.
Toronto remained the country's largest city with the
metropolitan area, a magnet for immigrants, seeing its
population rise by 9.2 percent to 5.6 million people.