TORONTO, March 6 Three porn channels based in
Toronto may not be Canadian enough for the country's broadcast
regulator, which said this week it is concerned they are not
serving up the requisite 35 percent of Canadian content.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission said it would hold a public hearing in April to
consider whether the company behind AOV Adult Movie Channel, XXX
Action Clips and Maleflixxx is showing enough home-grown
erotica.
News that the porn channels may not be providing enough
programming that is at least partly written, produced, presented
or otherwise Canadian drew a raft of jokes and giggles from
media outlets and Twitter followers.
"Canada's broadcast regulator wants to hear a few more ehs
along with the oohs and ahs," Global News wrote.
The Toronto Sun said the regulator was looking for more
"naughty Newfoundlanders."
The watchdog has long demanded broadcasters provide at least
35 percent Canadian content to counter a flood of American
programming and preserve Canadian culture.
While Canadian broadcasters often import U.S. content to
fill programming hours more cheaply, Canada has its own
pornography industry.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler)