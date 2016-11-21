By Catherine Ngai
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Nov 20 The bullish view for Suncor
Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc and other
Canadian energy producers calls for Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau by next month to approve a major pipeline expansion to
the west coast, boosting sales of land-locked oil sands crude to
Asia.
But a growing number of shipping brokers and physical oil
traders warn that any new influx of oil will hit a bottleneck in
Vancouver, because of the port's inability to accept the
megaships that dominate oil trade globally.
This bottleneck marks one of the more under appreciated
hurdles facing Canadian oil sands crude being shipped from its
busiest port of Vancouver, these shipping brokers say.
Middle Eastern producers already ship oil ship to Asia far
more cheaply, thanks to the bigger vessels they employ. And U.S.
Republicans winning out in this month's election have revived
hopes that TransCanada Corp could build the Keystone XL
pipeline to the United States, sidestepping Vancouver
altogether.
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters Tuesday
that Keystone "doesn't get oil to export markets in Asia, and
it's a goal of the government of Canada to expand its export
markets."
The decision in front of Trudeau is whether to expand Kinder
Morgan Inc's 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Trans Mountain
pipeline, which carries Alberta crude to Vancouver. The project,
fiercely opposed by many environmentalists and aboriginal
groups, would increase total capacity to 890,000 bpd.
Currently, some 98 percent of Canadian crude exports reach
the United States, where it sells at a discount to world prices.
Vancouver is the only west coast port where it can be sold on to
Asia.
"If Canada can't get their oil to another market besides the
U.S. (market), you'll always be a price taker, not a price
maker," said Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products
research at Morningstar.
Cenovus, which has previously exported oil to Asia and is a
regular shipper on Trans Mountain, said that while the pipeline
expansion would be an important step, it's only a partial
solution.
"We still need additional pipeline capacity to reach
deep-water ports in Canada and the U.S. where we can access
large tankers," said spokesman Reg Curren.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said earlier
this year that output from Canada's oil reserves is set to
outpace infrastructure to bring it to market in coming years,
citing the need for more pipelines including those to global
markets.
AFRAMAX VS SUEZMAX
The largest-sized oil tanker that can dock in Vancouver is
an Aframax, which can carry 500,000 to 700,000 barrels. Vessels
at the port can only be loaded up to 80 percent capacity due to
depth and other restrictions, meaning a vessel can only be
filled to around 550,000 barrels.
That's a stark contrast to the one million barrel Suezmaxes,
or the two million barrel very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
commonly found in Iraq or Singapore.
As long as the port can only take Aframaxes, it will remain
largely uneconomical for exports to head to Asia, said Matt
Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData LLC, which
tracks vessel movements.
The Port of Vancouver, which houses Kinder Morgan's marine
oil terminal, said it expects nearly 400 crude and chemical
tankers a year under the expansion from 100, but there are no
plans to allow bigger tankers into the port.
Loadings of Aframax tankers are expected to grow to one a
day from about five per month, said Ali Hounsell, a spokeswoman
for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.
But ship brokers said that getting enough Aframaxes to
Vancouver would be difficult. They note many are tied up on a
popular Russia-to-Asia route already, so costs would have to
increase to divert those vessels.
Most vessels that currently load in Vancouver go to
refineries in Washington State, California or Hawaii, according
to Thomson Reuters Eikon shipping data.
"The Canadian producers will sell the oil where they can get
the highest price. In the short-term, that seems to be on the
U.S. west coast," said Erik Broekhuizen, head of tanker research
and consulting at ship broker Poten & Partners Inc.
In October, a vessel carrying around 150,000 barrels of
crude left to South Korea. Prior to that, the same vessel
carried some 77,000 barrels to China in June and the same volume
in May. The rare and few shipments, according to traders, are a
sign of just how difficult it is logistically to bring large
volumes of Canadian oil to Asia.
Traders said the price of Canadian crude shipped to Asia
needs to be low enough to offset the cost of shipping across the
Pacific on smaller vessels. They also note many Asian refiners
prefer Iraqi crude due to lower acidity.
"India and China can take it if it's cheap," said an analyst
with a North Asian refiner who declined to be named as he's not
authorized to speak to media. "It really depends on the price
and freight."
Still, Wood Mackenzie analyst Afolabi Ogunnaike said that
with demand from Asian refiners for heavy crude growing,
exports to Asia may be the best option for Canadian oil.
He estimates at least 50 percent of the new volumes carried
to Vancouver, around 300,000 bpd, would head to Asia.
While some disagree on just how much of an impact the
expansion will have on trade flows, they say that the
possibility of an added destination is a boon for the market
regardless.
"There's always a period of turbulence when you open a new
trade route," said Sarp Ozkan, a senior energy analyst at
consultancy Ponderosa Advisors LLC. "I'm not saying it's going
to be easy. But in the end, if Canada is successful in finding a
market to Asia, they'll find a better way to schedule these
Aframaxes or another way to get it there."
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Liz
Hampton in Houston; editing by Edward Tobin)