OTTAWA, March 12 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Wednesday it was "not acceptable" for striking
truck drivers to block shipments at Canada's largest port in
Vancouver and that Ottawa was concerned about the labor dispute.
"It is not acceptable to have relatively small numbers of
people blocking what is important trade for a range of British
Columbian and Canadian businesses," Harper told a business
audience in Vancouver when asked about the truck driver strike.
Unionized container truck drivers set up picket lines at the
Vancouver port on Monday, joining hundreds of nonunion workers
who walked off the job last month in a dispute over pay and
services.