July 11 The union representing Canada Post Corp workers said on Monday it has no plans to strike in the ongoing labor dispute, alleviating lingering concerns about a potential nationwide service disruption.

The statement by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers came after the country's government-owned mail carrier said on Sunday it has abandoned its plan for a "lockout," a temporary work stoppage initiated by the employer instead of workers.

Canada Post then said it was expecting the union to honor its past statements on not planning to strike.

The union said its representatives are continuing to meet with those of Canada Post and the parties "are working long hours" to reach a settlement.

