WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 20 Canpotex Ltd, the
offshore sales agency for North America's three biggest potash
producers, has agreed on multi-year sales agreements with two
Indian fertilizer companies, the government of the Canadian
province of Saskatchewan said on Thursday.
Coromandel International Ltd and Tata Chemicals
Limited signed separate agreements to buy the crop
nutrient from Canpotex, which is owned by Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
, the government said.
Terms were not released. In April, Canpotex signed an annual
agreement with Indian buyers to supply 1 million tonnes of
potash at $322 per tonne on a cost and freight basis.
Buyers from India and China purchase potash from North
America on a contract basis, while buyers in the United States,
Brazil and other markets typically pay more on the spot market.
The shutdown this week of a flooded potash mine owned by
Russia's Uralkali OAO has boosted price prospects for
the nutrient.
Spokespersons for Canpotex, Tata and Coromandel could not be
immediately reached.
Canpotex supplies about one-quarter of the potash used to
fertilize crops and for other uses in India, its fourth-largest
off-shore market.
The company sells potash that the three miners produce in
Saskatchewan. The western province's premier, Brad Wall, is
visiting India.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by W
Simon)