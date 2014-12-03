Dec 3 Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, the world's largest fertilizer producer, is
sizing up its chances of gaining control of the four other
fertilizer companies in which it holds minority stakes, Chief
Executive Officer Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp is reviewing its
$4.5 billion worth of minority stakes in China's Sinofert
Holdings Ltd, Israel Chemicals, Jordan's Arab
Potash Co PLC and Chile's SQM.
"The strategic objective is to obtain some control or
participation in the companies," Tilk, who took over as CEO five
months ago, said at a Citi investor conference in New York. "We
see them as opportunities, but we're also mindful that we can't
be (in) minority investments forever unless we have a plan going
forward."
The company has long said it wants majority stakes, but is
now conducting a formal review of the investments. Tilk said he
is content with the influence Potash holds at Arab Potash and
Sinofert.
No decisions have been made, and Potash Corp would not take
any action without consulting the companies involved, Tilk said.
It tried to buy control of Israel Chemicals under previous
CEO Bill Doyle, but was rebuffed in 2013 by the Israeli
government, which holds a golden share in the company.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Peter Galloway)