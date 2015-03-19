WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 19 Mosaic Co,
North America's second-largest potash producer, is seeking a
simpler potash tax and royalty system in the resource-rich
Canadian province of Saskatchewan, spokeswoman Sarah Fedorchuk
said on Thursday.
Saskatchewan said on Wednesday that it will require potash
mining companies to take tax deductions based on their capital
spending over a longer period of time. The government said the
move was an interim step and it plans a broader review of the
system. The interim changes will have no
significant impact on near-term earnings for Agrium Inc
, which just finished expanding its Vanscoy,
Saskatchewan mine, said spokesman Todd Coakwell.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)