TORONTO Jan 6 A power outage in Ottawa, which has affected the main Statistics Canada building, could delay media reports on Canadian economic data on Tuesday.

Shortly before a scheduled 8:30 a.m. release on November industrial and raw material prices, power was out at Statistics Canada. The data is expected to be released online at www.statcan.gc.ca.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar)