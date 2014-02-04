(Refiles to correct spelling of deprivation in 7th paragraph)
VANCOUVER Feb 4 A 32-year-old Canadian woman
who has been declared brain dead is being kept on life support
in a Victoria, British Columbia hospital, with doctors working
to keep her alive long enough to deliver her unborn son.
Robyn Benson was just 22 weeks pregnant when she complained
of a headache and then collapsed on her bathroom floor,
according to postings on a blog and fundraising site by her
husband Dylan Benson. Her fetus, already named Iver Cohen
Benson, has continued to grow in the womb.
"On December 28th, I lost my wife to a sudden hemorrhage of
blood to her brain," Benson wrote. "Based on my decision, they
are attempting to keep her body alive for up to 7 more weeks ...
Incredibly, they have been successful in doing this for 5 weeks
now."
The goal is to wait until the fetus reaches 34 weeks, giving
the baby a greater chance of survival, according to Benson. He
wrote that doctors plan to deliver his son via cesarean section
and that the baby will spend his first few weeks in hospital.
That sets up a bittersweet deadline for the family, who will
welcome a new baby and then take the mother off life support.
"It is very difficult to know that our son will grow up
never meeting his wonderful mother, and that we will have to say
our goodbyes to Robyn within hours of seeing Iver for the first
time," Benson wrote. "She was my rock. She did so much for us,
and I can't believe I won't get to talk to her again."
The tragic story differs from a controversial case in Texas,
where Marlise Munoz, a pregnant brain-dead woman was removed
from life support at her husband's request last month after a
lengthy court battle. Her husband said Munoz had told him she
did not want to be kept on life support. Unlike the Benson baby,
which is healthier, Munoz's fetus had already suffered oxygen
deprivation and appeared to have deformed lower extremities,
according to court documents.
Texas authorities had fought to keep Munoz on life support
in a case that sparked fierce debate over the rights of a fetus
versus the right to die.
A spokeswoman for the Vancouver Island health authority
confirmed that there is a patient named Robyn Benson in the
intensive care unit at the Victoria General Hospital, but was
not able to provide further details due to privacy issues.
The Benson family's plight has gripped people across Canada
and around the world, with donations on their fundraising site
topping C$85,000 ($76,700) early on Tuesday.
That has far exceeded the C$36,000 goal set by Benson, who
had hoped to raise funds for bills, baby supplies and to allow
him to more time at home with his new son after the birth.
"I just wanted to reach out and say thank you to each and
every one of you that have read our story and to those who have
donated and/or shared," he wrote on the site on Monday. "We are
overwhelmed with the response from not only the community, but
now the nation and beyond."
($1 = 1.1082 Canadian dollars)
