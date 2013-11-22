OTTAWA Nov 22 The Supreme Court of Canada
upheld Ontario's ban on private-label prescription drugs on
Friday in a ruling that will hurt the fortunes of Canadian
pharmacy chains.
It rejected appeals by top pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart
Corp and the Katz Group, which includes the Rexall chain
of drug stores, of the Ontario government's regulations
forbidding drugstores from selling their own private-label
prescription drugs.
Part of a package of cost-cutting regulatory changes that
have weighed on pharmacies' earnings, the rule had been upheld
by Ontario's highest court in December 2011, and had kept
Shoppers from selling its Sanis private-label prescription drugs
in Ontario, its biggest market.