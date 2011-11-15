Nov 15 Following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- One month into a wave of Occupy encampments across
Canada, big-city mayors continue to grapple with how to get
protesters to leave. Though poles apart politically, Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson have taken
similar positions calling for an end to the encampments but have
not sent in police to do the job yet.
-- After being handed a major setback by the U.S. move to
sideline the $7-billion project until at least 2013, TransCanada
Corp appears to have put the project back on the rails
with an agreement with key Nebraskan legislators to re-route the
line.
Reports in Business Section:
-- As Canada unveils a new kind of currency this week,
introducing the country's first polymer banknotes to replace the
paper-style money used since the early 1800s, Bank of Canada
Governor Mark Carney believes talk of a cashless society is
overblown.
-- Italy's new Prime Minister, Mario Monti, desperately
needs buyers for the country's bonds, but the European Central
Bank is sending out signals that it won't become Europe's lender
of last resort.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's foreign policy
has been governed by the desire to remain as friendly as
possible with the United States, while still maintaining a fig
leaf of self-respect. In recent weeks, that policy has been
called into question, as U.S. lawmakers have made a series of
policy decisions - Buy America, the new entry fee for travelers,
and the Keystone pipeline delay.
-- The Canadian Broadcasting Corp has, "under protest,"
released a series of documents to a Commons committee that has
come under fire for even asking for them. The documents are
thought to include, among other items, details of the
broadcaster's spending on outdoor advertising and its fleet of
vehicles, and are at the heart of a legal dispute currently
before the courts.
Financial Post section:
-- Nebraska and TransCanada Corp reached a deal Monday on
finding a new route for the stalled Keystone XL pipeline that
would steer clear of environmentally sensitive lands in the
state.
-- Canadians will be more cautious holiday shoppers than
their U.S. counterparts this season. Sales at some U.S. retail
stores operating in Canada are weaker than the stateside
division.