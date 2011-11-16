Nov 16 Following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Bob
Paulson, a cop's cop who rose rapidly in the ranks as he
investigated bikers and terrorists, will be named the next head
of Canada's national police force, sources say.
-- Ramped-up moves to end Occupy encampments are forcing
organizers to consider the protest movement's future, if any,
should its most prominent symbol - a sea of tents - disappear.
On Tuesday, protesters in Toronto were ordered to pack up and
leave their encampment immediately. Calgary occupants were given
24 hours to clear out and in Vancouver, aggressive fire
department officials took down about a dozen unoccupied tents,
while shifting others to safer locations.
Reports in Business Section:
-- A compromise between top Nebraska politicians and
TransCanada Corp to reroute the Keystone XL oil
pipeline around a critical state aquifer has injected new life
into the Canadian-led project and upended President Barack
Obama's plan to bury a political hot potato until after the 2012
election.
-- Greece's debt crisis - which has forced the government to
slash spending and raise taxes - has lead to tremendous hardship
for its citizens. Unemployment is now up to a record 18.4
percent, while riots and protests continue to rage in the
streets of Athens. The turmoil is increasingly affecting the
Greek diaspora, including the 250,000-plus members of the
Greek-Canadian community and their many businesses.
NATIONAL POST:
-- When Barack Obama arrives in Australia on Wednesday, he
will announce plans to establish a permanent U.S. military
presence in a move designed to reassert U.S. interest in the
region and counter China's growing influence in Asia.
-- A Toronto judge has postponed the eviction of Occupy
Toronto protesters while he rules on constitutional issues
raised by applicants for an injunction against city bylaw
officers. Ontario Superior Court Justice David Brown said
everything at the St. James Park protest site must remain the
same until his decision is made, no later than 6 p.m. on
Saturday.
Financial Post section:
-- Canada's independent Internet service providers were hit
on Tuesday by a regulatory ruling allowing major network owners
such as BCE Inc. to charge "significantly" higher rates
for wholesale Internet access.
-- When Sino-Forest's independent committee
released a mammoth 111-page interim report on Tuesday, investors
hoped it would clarify whether the company committed fraud.
Instead, it showed that there is no consensus on what
constitutes fraud, and what is simply normal business practice
in China.