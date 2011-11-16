Nov 16 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Bob Paulson, a cop's cop who rose rapidly in the ranks as he investigated bikers and terrorists, will be named the next head of Canada's national police force, sources say.

-- Ramped-up moves to end Occupy encampments are forcing organizers to consider the protest movement's future, if any, should its most prominent symbol - a sea of tents - disappear. On Tuesday, protesters in Toronto were ordered to pack up and leave their encampment immediately. Calgary occupants were given 24 hours to clear out and in Vancouver, aggressive fire department officials took down about a dozen unoccupied tents, while shifting others to safer locations.

Reports in Business Section:

-- A compromise between top Nebraska politicians and TransCanada Corp to reroute the Keystone XL oil pipeline around a critical state aquifer has injected new life into the Canadian-led project and upended President Barack Obama's plan to bury a political hot potato until after the 2012 election.

-- Greece's debt crisis - which has forced the government to slash spending and raise taxes - has lead to tremendous hardship for its citizens. Unemployment is now up to a record 18.4 percent, while riots and protests continue to rage in the streets of Athens. The turmoil is increasingly affecting the Greek diaspora, including the 250,000-plus members of the Greek-Canadian community and their many businesses.

NATIONAL POST:

-- When Barack Obama arrives in Australia on Wednesday, he will announce plans to establish a permanent U.S. military presence in a move designed to reassert U.S. interest in the region and counter China's growing influence in Asia.

-- A Toronto judge has postponed the eviction of Occupy Toronto protesters while he rules on constitutional issues raised by applicants for an injunction against city bylaw officers. Ontario Superior Court Justice David Brown said everything at the St. James Park protest site must remain the same until his decision is made, no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Financial Post section:

-- Canada's independent Internet service providers were hit on Tuesday by a regulatory ruling allowing major network owners such as BCE Inc. to charge "significantly" higher rates for wholesale Internet access.

-- When Sino-Forest's independent committee released a mammoth 111-page interim report on Tuesday, investors hoped it would clarify whether the company committed fraud. Instead, it showed that there is no consensus on what constitutes fraud, and what is simply normal business practice in China.