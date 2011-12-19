The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Seven prominent institutions, including universities, hospitals and school boards, have been drawn into the Ontario government's fiscal woes, putting their credit ratings at risk and reflecting the stubborn provincial deficit's dangers for the broader public sector.

- The Foreign Affairs Department plans to spend up to C$5 million next year for a sweeping intelligence study of potential threats to Canada's foreign embassies and missions.

Business Section:

- Eldorado Gold Corp aims to expand its production plans in debt-plagued Greece with an all-share bid for European Goldfields Ltd, valuing the Yukon-based company at about $2.5 billion and disrupting a financing deal it recently struck with a Qatari investment group.

- TransCanada Corp's torturous effort to win approval for its C$7.6 billion Keystone XL pipeline has taken another sharp turn as the U.S. Congress looks to force Barack Obama to make a quick decision on the project.

NATIONAL POST :

- Just two months into the rookie term of Alberta Premier Alison Redford, her Progressive Conservative party appears to hold a strong lead heading in to next spring's vote, despite solid support for rival Danielle Smith's Wildrose party, according to a new poll.

- Eight months after a major victory in Quebec, a new poll shows the New Democratic Party is slowly losing support in the province.