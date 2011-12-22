Dec 22 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Ottawa has moved on to its next looming demographic challenge after health care: covering the cost of an Old Age Security program that is on track to cost Ottawa more than C$100-billion a year.

- Canada's Finance Department released a consultation paper Wednesday that proposes a range of powers for federal agents working in financial intelligence aimed at red-flagging suspicious transactions.

Report on Business Section:

- Microsoft Corp and Nokia Corp did a financial analysis on a takeover of Research In Motion Ltd earlier this year but were scared off because of the rapid deterioration of the BlackBerry maker's market share in the United States, according to a source familiar with the matter.

- Imperial Oil Ltd jacked up its spending budget for the massive Kearl oil sands mine, sparking concern the industry's costs are rising sharply as companies plow ahead with multibillion-dollar projects.

THE NATIONAL POST:

- NDP leadership hopeful Robert Chisholm is abandoning his bid for the leadership of the New Democratic Party, saying his French is just too poor.

- Air passengers heading to the United States will soon find it easier to get through security checks as the federal government will announce Thursday changes to the screening process at Canadian airports.

FINANCIAL POST:

- After spending a day and a half making their cases, Canada's leading classaction lawyers now have to wait and see who gets to lead the action against Sino-Forest Corp, possibly the biggest of its kind in Canadian history.

- TMX Group Inc made good on its global expansion aspirations Wednesday, albeit with a minority stake in a small stock exchange on an island in the Atlantic Ocean.