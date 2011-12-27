Dec 27 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Canadians put aside their worries about the global economy
and their rising debt loads in favour of getting a great deal in
the traditional Boxing Day spending spree.
Bargain hunters lined up across the country on Monday, in
some cases overnight, looking for deals on everything from
high-end clothing and leather bags to televisions and video-game
consoles.
- In Canada, a convenience store clerk in a residential area
of Surrey was shot on the afternoon of Christmas day and died
shortly afterwards.
Report on Business Section:
- Research In Motion Ltd has responded
publicly to BBM Canada's attempts in court to force the
smartphone giant from using the acronym "BBM" to refer to its
BlackBerry Messenger service, arguing both companies should be
allowed to use the term because "the two companies are in
different industries."
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper says it's up to the
provinces to find the "solutions" to a better health-system that
will be affordable for future generations.
Harper made the comment in a wide-ranging interview with CTV
News to be broadcast Monday evening.
Financial Post section:
- Not since NAFTA was negotiated 20 years ago has a Canadian
government been on such a free-trade frenzy - one that
proponents say will be an economic gold mine but critics fear
will cost the country jobs and sovereignty.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canada-European Union trade
agreement, bilateral negotiations with India, South Korea and
dozens of other countries - they're all part of the Harper
government's free-trade push on what, until recently, had been a
sleeper file.