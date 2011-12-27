Dec 27 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Canadians put aside their worries about the global economy and their rising debt loads in favour of getting a great deal in the traditional Boxing Day spending spree.

Bargain hunters lined up across the country on Monday, in some cases overnight, looking for deals on everything from high-end clothing and leather bags to televisions and video-game consoles.

- In Canada, a convenience store clerk in a residential area of Surrey was shot on the afternoon of Christmas day and died shortly afterwards.

Report on Business Section:

- Research In Motion Ltd has responded publicly to BBM Canada's attempts in court to force the smartphone giant from using the acronym "BBM" to refer to its BlackBerry Messenger service, arguing both companies should be allowed to use the term because "the two companies are in different industries."

NATIONAL POST

- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper says it's up to the provinces to find the "solutions" to a better health-system that will be affordable for future generations.

Harper made the comment in a wide-ranging interview with CTV News to be broadcast Monday evening.

Financial Post section:

- Not since NAFTA was negotiated 20 years ago has a Canadian government been on such a free-trade frenzy - one that proponents say will be an economic gold mine but critics fear will cost the country jobs and sovereignty.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canada-European Union trade agreement, bilateral negotiations with India, South Korea and dozens of other countries - they're all part of the Harper government's free-trade push on what, until recently, had been a sleeper file.