THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Canadians are waiting
for the federal government to process their claims for
employment insurance - a queue that newly released documents
show has doubled since 2007 as Services Canada reduces its
staff.
- Winter's much-awaited wallop appears to have arrived in
Ontario. Heavy snow began falling in Ottawa Tuesday night, and
as Environment Canada issued a string of weather alerts for
Eastern Canada, two major airlines warned of possible
cancellations and delays affecting a wide swath stretching from
Quebec City to Windsor.
Report on Business Section:
- The Canadian economy went on a roller-coaster ride in
2011: The year began with a bang, but momentum wobbled in the
second half. So what's in store for 2012? Most economists see
slow growth, with an average forecast of 2 percent for the year.
But opinions are split on how it will play out.
NATIONAL POST
- Air travellers have been warned they face possible delays
as eastern Canadians brace for the first big storm of the season
Tuesday. Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall
warnings stretching from Ottawa to Montreal and continuing
across most of southeastern Quebec.
Financial Post section:
- Fashion retailer Le Chateau Inc discovering just
how tricky it can be to shift strategy in an uncertain economy.
The chain's shares have tumbled from a 52-week high of
around $12 to just over C$1.50 as investors digest disappointing
results and the recent elimination of the dividend.