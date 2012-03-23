March 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Thailand's prime minister hailed the possibility of free-trade negotiations with Canada on Thursday and welcomed Ottawa's rediscovered interest in southeast Asia.

In her remarks, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra noted that it has been 15 years since a Canadian prime minister last made a bilateral visit to the nation of 66 million, which is among the world's fastest growing economies.

- Less than a year after they voted to send the federal New Democrats to the benches of the Official Opposition, large numbers of Canadians say an NDP government would be good for the country.

A new poll released Friday by Nanos Research suggests that 49 per cent of Canadians agree or somewhat agree that Canada would be in good hands if the New Democrats were in office.

- His support on council crumbling, his promise of subways in tatters, a defiant Rob Ford, Mayor of Toronto, has turned his sights to the next election campaign, raising questions about how the city will be governed for the more than two years left in his mandate.

- Unionized ground crew at Air Canada walked off the job in a wildcat protest Thursday night at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, says a spokesman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp has signaled it will dramatically curtail its growth in the mortgage market in the coming years in an effort to cool Canada's sizzling housing sector.

Documents released by the Crown corporation this week show CMHC expects to increase mortgage insurance over the next few years at only a fraction of the pace seen recently.

- Federal politics is getting as wonky as the weather. A new poll has the leaderless NDP sitting in first place, while this week's by-election in Toronto-Danforth had the Liberals, under interim leader Bob Rae, experiencing a mini-revival.

The Environics poll had the Conservatives and NDP tied on 30 percent, with the Liberals back on 20 percent support.

- A landmark report suggesting Quebec legalize doctor-assisted euthanasia could rekindle the national debate on the controversial issue.

The report introduced at the provincial legislature Thursday recommended the Quebec government make it legal for doctors to help the terminally ill die, if they want to, under "exceptional circumstances."

- Broadcast regulators held expedited hearings Thursday to resolve a spat between the TV division of media and telecom giant BCE Inc and a group of television providers, including Telus Corp.

The group is petitioning the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to step in and arbitrate a way through an impasse between the parties, which have failed to reach new agreements on the distribution of Bell Media's 29 specialty channels, including Discovery and TSN.

- BCE Inc faces paying hundreds of millions of dollars in additional regulatory fees as part of getting a $3.38-billion bid for specialty-channel powerhouse Astral Media Inc approved.

Termed a "tangible benefits" package, the country's largest telecommunications company will feel a material pinch from a financial commitment as high as $280 million that must be coughed up on top of the bid price.

- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd filed a proxy circular on Thursday, and nominated activist investor William Ackman for election to its board of directors.

Canada's No. 2 railway is locked in a proxy battle with Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, which wants to replace Chief Executive Fred Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison.