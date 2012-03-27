March 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Public-sector employees in Ontario will have to make higher contributions to their pension plans, have their benefits cut or work longer before they can collect retirement pay, as part of new austerity measures to be unveiled in Tuesday's provincial budget.

- Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver confirmed Monday that the budget will spell out the government's intention to reduce regulatory delays faced by energy and mining companies when they propose major projects in Canada.

- It was officially billed as a nuclear security summit, but trade and the economy trumped terrorism in Stephen Harper's backroom chats with other world leaders.

Reports in the business section:

- As North American crude oil prices continue to languish, pipeline builder Enbridge Inc is launching a major new round of construction to push more barrels down the centre of the continent, in hopes of easing supply gluts that have kept prices low.

NATIONAL POST

- Department of National Defence officials charged with selecting Canada's next fighter jet met with Lockheed Martin - maker of the F-35 - more times than with all other bidders combined before their billion-dollar decision to select it.

- The federal government's once-feared bad-news budget is being transformed into a plan that will combine spending cuts with new measures designed to spur the economy, RBC Economics says in a research report Monday.

- The government of Alberta is expected to pocket $1.2 trillion in royalties from the oil sands in the next 35 years, as oil production rises to 5.4 million barrels a day from today's 1.6 million bpd, according to a new study by the Canadian Energy Research Institute made public Monday.

Reports in the business section:

- Engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc could face a regulatory or police probe into the US$56 million that went missing under Chief Executive Officer Pierre Duhaime and into the company's business in Libya.