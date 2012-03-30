March 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- With his first majority budget, Stephen Harper has laid
bare his vision for the future Canada: Government will be
smaller and less intrusive, individuals will take more
responsibility for their own retirement and business will return
to driving the economy.
- The federal government will eliminate 19,200 public
service jobs by 2015, including 600 executive positions,
according to the budget tabled on Thursday.
- In the effort to trim expenses at home, Ottawa is making
deep cuts to the amount it spends to project Canada onto the
world stage, slashing budgets for aid and diplomacy.
Reports in the business section:
- Research In Motion launched a "comprehensive
review" as the beleaguered smartphone giant missed earnings
estimates for the fifth straight quarter, cut senior executive
positions and announced the resignation of former co-CEO Jim
Balsillie from the board of directors.
- Canadian shoppers will have more freedom to take advantage
of lower prices across the border, as Ottawa quadruples the
limit on how much they can buy on a one-day U.S. trip without
having to pay duties or taxes.
NATIONAL POST
- Canadians under the age of 54 will be forced to wait
longer to qualify for their Old Age Security pensions, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty announced Thursday.
The controversial shift means that starting in 2023, the age
of eligibility for OAS benefits will gradually increase to 67
from 65.
- The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's annual funding
from the federal government will be cut by $115 million over the
next three years, a blow that could lead to job losses or
programming cuts at Canada's public broadcaster.
Reports in the business section:
- The federal budget took aim at Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corp, that controls about 75 percent of the mortgage
default insurance market. CMHC is backstopped by the federal
government but is coming close to breaching its mandated limit
of $600 billion because of the red-hot housing market and
so-called portfolio insurance for the banks.
- Critics are urging the federal government to consider
reforms after looking this week into whether Air Canada
violated the terms of its privatization nearly a quarter of a
century ago.