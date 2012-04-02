April 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government's austerity budget will start
cutting a swath through the federal government this week as
bureaucrats begin receiving letters informing them their
position is being eliminated.
- As the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose Party battle
on the right in Alberta's election, three other parties are
jockeying for position in the centre and on the left - the
Liberals, New Democrats and the upstart Alberta Party.
Reports in the business section:
- Canadian retail suppliers are paying big bucks to learn
about the tastes and tactics of the U.S. discounter Target Corp
. Target's arrival next year will be the biggest change
to hit the Canadian retailing scene since Wal-Mart Stores Inc
set up shop in the country in 1994.
- Most years, it's an eye-glazing exercise. But calculating
"reserves" - how much oil or gas an energy company has buried on
its lands - has taken on a sudden new importance for an industry
in the throes of a remarkable pricing spiral.
NATIONAL POST
- About 40 people descended on Parliament Hill at noon
Sunday to demand the governing Conservatives launch a special
inquiry into complaints about automated calls during the last
election that allegedly directed people to the wrong polling
stations.
- Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits the White House
Monday to forge greater political and economic ties with his
counterparts from the United States and Mexico, but an equally
big priority in the coming weeks will be to boost trade
relations with nations throughout Latin America.
Reports in the business section:
- Despite the opportunity to lock in low interest rates
today, it could actually be beneficial for the average Canadian
for rates to rise. Higher mortgage rates could help by making
higher debt levels more punitive and less tempting.
- Canadian governments, strained by debt incurred through
the financial crisis, are resorting to deficit reduction to
forestall fiscal calamity. This week saw both federal and
Ontario budgets tabled, both of which aim to slow debt
accumulation.