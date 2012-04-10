April 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird personally took to the phones last year to try to swing countries to oppose Palestinian efforts to be recognized as a state by the United Nations, according to newly released documents that for the first time reveal in detail how intensely Canada worked behind the scenes to block the statehood resolution.

- Canada's terrorism assessment centre kept close watch on Occupy protests throughout the country last year, monitoring potential economic disruption and support from hacker group Anonymous.

Reports in the business section:

- Paul Strachan, the president of Air Canada's pilots association, has been reprimanded by the airline for making allegedly "reckless" remarks about plane safety.

- Ontario's securities watchdog has moved closer to laying out its case against Sino-Forest Corp and six former and current executives by sending enforcement notices that allege the Chinese forestry company misled investors.

NATIONAL POST

- The Canadian government may have left about $10-billion out of its public estimates of the cost of the F-35 deal. But that doesn't mean it wasn't on the public record somewhere.

- Albertans would be able to recall members of the legislative assembly and initiate referendums, and politicians would be barred from setting their own salaries under a Wildrose government, party leader Danielle Smith pledged on Monday.

Reports in the business section:

- Investment managers turned bullish on U.S. equities but apprehensive about Canadian stocks as the S&P/TSX composite index faltered in March and has since lost almost all of its gains in 2012.

- It hasn't been long since Caterpillar Inc looked like the typical resident of the Rust Belt. Having misjudged how deep the U.S. economy would decline, the world's largest maker of construction machinery reduced its workforce by 33,000 people worldwide in 2009, closed plants and posted lower profits.