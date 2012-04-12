April 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood-watch "captain" who
shot and killed an unarmed black teenager inside a gated
community will face second-degree murder charges, a special
Florida prosecutor announced on Wednesday.
- Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's push to reduce costs by
privatizing more city services suffered a major setback after
his opponents yanked control over future outsourcing into the
political arena of city council.
Reports in the business section:
- Canada is losing the global innovation race because it's
throwing far too much money at dubious research and doing too
little to jolt companies out of their sheltered complacency.
- A number of Canadian media companies have joined forces to
try to shut down a free music website recently launched by the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp, claiming it threatens to ruin the
music business for all of them. The group includes Quebecor Inc
and Cogeco Cable Inc
NATIONAL POST
- Canada's Conservative government continues to maintain
that it didn't know it was supposed to tell the public the full
costs of the F-35 purchase: that the $10-billion it left out of
the total was not a lie or even a mistake, but simply reflected
its honest belief about how these things should be accounted, or
at any rate always have been.
- Public-health experts had barely released a hefty report
on Wednesday urging Ontario to open five safe-injection sites
for drug addicts when the province's health minister weighed in.
Reports in the business section:
- The rate of residential construction has lagged the oil
boom in Alberta over the past few years, but blockbuster housing
starts in March hint that residential construction is getting
hot again.
