THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- In the past three and a half years, the federal government
has appointed 100 new judges in provinces across the country -
and 98 of them were white. The lack of diversity among judges
raises questions in Canada where one in every five citizens
belongs to a visible minority.
- Canadians' household debt levels are already at
near-record levels. The Bank of Canada thinks they will swell
even higher.
Reports in the business section:
- BCE Inc is ramping up its presence in the
push-to-talk business market, in a strategic strike aimed at
dethroning rival Telus Corp as the Canadian king of that
lucrative niche.
- Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is to buy
Norwegian company Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA for an
agreed 15.9 billion crowns ($2.8 billion) to gain a foothold in
Europe's top-performing economies.
NATIONAL POST
- Wildrose leader Danielle Smith was drawn off-message again
on Tuesday after Calgary-Greenway candidate Ron Leech told a
radio station he had an electoral advantage because he is white.
- A Washington state-based fertility clinic is advertising
sex selection in a British Columbia newspaper for
Indo-Canadians.
Reports in the business section:
- Rogers Video is getting out of the rental business as the
market for DVDs continues to decline. The move, which comes on
the heels of the closing of movie rental giant Blockbuster
Video, leaves Canadians without a national movie rental chain.
- Oracle thought about building its own smartphone
in 2009, and considered buying Palm or Research in Motion
to do so, according to testimony in the Google-Oracle
patent infringement case that started yesterday.