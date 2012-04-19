April 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Supreme Court of Canada judge Morris Fish is approaching mandatory retirement in 2013, and his looming departure is stirring a debate among legal observers on the future of Charter-related criminal cases in Canada.

- A shrinking federal government has some students scrambling to find summer jobs and co-op placements they need to graduate from university.

Beyond the pink slips and affected notices trickling out of Ottawa to public servants, departments grappling with the austerity budget tabled last month are reducing the number of students they take on.

Reports in the business section:

- Calgary-based carrier WestJet Airlines Ltd is expected to pay as much as $1 billion on 40 new turboprop aircraft for planned short-haul flights. Bombardier Inc's Q400 has long been seen as the leading contender but now a European rival is jockeying to win the order, claiming its plane is superior.

- TransCanada Corp has proposed a new route for the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline through Nebraska that avoids the state's environmentally sensitive Sandhills region.

NATIONAL POST

- Ottawa is preparing to crack down on employment-insurance recipients who are not seeking work in areas where employers are forced to bring in foreign workers to fill jobs.

- Public Safety Minister Vic Toews' office received a completed application for transfer to Canada from Omar Khadr, who has been detained for years at the U.S. detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Reports in the business section:

- The Bank of Canada sounded the alarm on growing household debt on Wednesday, taking aim in particular at the growing tendency of Canadians to take out lines of credit using home equity.

- SXC Health Solutions Corp, which began as a software startup in Milton, Ontario, in 1993, should surpass Research in Motion in market capitalization with Wednesday's announced $4.3 billion acquisition of Catalyst Health Solutions.