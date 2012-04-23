April 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Fiscal restraint is rippling through Canada's national statistical agency, prompting it to start slicing surveys and warn staff of cost cuts and impending layoffs in what it calls a "year of sacrifice" at the organization.

- Federal officials are considering privatizing some of VIA Rail's longest and most scenic routes - including the quintessentially Canadian journey between B.C. and Ontario, and the Rocky Mountain run between Jasper and Vancouver.

Reports in the business section:

- Canada's insurance brokers have lodged a complaint with the country's banking regulator, alleging that two big banks are flouting Ottawa's rules by promoting insurance on their websites.

- North America's largest garbage hauler, Waste Management Inc, is looking for Canadian partners to help create new technology that will convert waste to energy.

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec's gun-control advocates were buoyed Friday by a strongly worded Quebec Superior Court judgment that recognized the recently abolished long-gun registry as an effective and economical crime prevention tool, laying the groundwork for a long legal battle with Ottawa.

Reports in the business section:

- In late September 2004, just three days before Air Canada emerged from bankruptcy protection, the airline's then-chief executive Robert Milton made some bold proclamations about the company's future.

- Junior miners have always brought with them a high risk-reward ratio. For every success there are easily a dozen failed firms that never see their projects go further than a few drill samples.