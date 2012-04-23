April 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Fiscal restraint is rippling through Canada's national
statistical agency, prompting it to start slicing surveys and
warn staff of cost cuts and impending layoffs in what it calls a
"year of sacrifice" at the organization.
- Federal officials are considering privatizing some of VIA
Rail's longest and most scenic routes - including the
quintessentially Canadian journey between B.C. and Ontario, and
the Rocky Mountain run between Jasper and Vancouver.
Reports in the business section:
- Canada's insurance brokers have lodged a complaint with
the country's banking regulator, alleging that two big banks are
flouting Ottawa's rules by promoting insurance on their
websites.
- North America's largest garbage hauler, Waste Management
Inc, is looking for Canadian partners to help create new
technology that will convert waste to energy.
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec's gun-control advocates were buoyed Friday by a
strongly worded Quebec Superior Court judgment that recognized
the recently abolished long-gun registry as an effective and
economical crime prevention tool, laying the groundwork for a
long legal battle with Ottawa.
Reports in the business section:
- In late September 2004, just three days before Air Canada
emerged from bankruptcy protection, the airline's
then-chief executive Robert Milton made some bold proclamations
about the company's future.
- Junior miners have always brought with them a high
risk-reward ratio. For every success there are easily a dozen
failed firms that never see their projects go further than a few
drill samples.