April 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The federal government has asked the Supreme Court of Canada to put the brakes on the impending decriminalization of a key law that would permit a form of living off the avails of prostitution.

- Canadian companies that want to bring in highly skilled foreign workers temporarily will be able to do so faster and pay them less under new federal immigration rules aimed at addressing the country's persistent labour shortages.

Reports in the business section:

- Daimler AG's Orion bus manufacturing plant in Mississauga will close within the next 12 months as the Germany-based transportation and automotive company abandons the North American transit bus business, eliminating the jobs of about 200 active workers and another 200 on layoff.

- Horst Prelog, president of the Cosma unit of Magna International Inc, has left after 10 years in the job amid a management shakeup at the most important division of the auto parts giant.

NATIONAL POST

- Elections Canada investigators are seeking phone records to trace calls seemingly designed to send Northern Ontario voters to the wrong polling stations.

- The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling from the Ontario Court of Appeal that struck down several anti-prostitution laws. The Conservatives say they plan to ask the Supreme Court of Canada to review the decision.

Reports in the business section:

- Rogers Communications Inc chief executive Nadir Mohamed is resetting expectations for the country's biggest wireless company, and its investors, warning Wednesday that growth will continue to "moderate" owing to persistent competition across the telecom and media giant's businesses.

- Goldcorp Inc is warning of potential changes to its production and cost guidance for 2012 after a disappointing start to the year at its flagship Red Lake operations in Ontario.