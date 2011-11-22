Nov 22 Following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Ottawa has cut off almost all financial transactions with
Tehran after Canada joined other Western nations in targeting
the flow of money to Iran in an escalation of sanctions over the
latter's nuclear program.
-- By late Monday afternoon, Occupy Vancouver's
five-week-old encampment at the Art Gallery had ended in
response to a court injunction to leave by 2 p.m. Monday, and
more than a score of tents went up at the new Robson Square
location.
Reports in Business Section:
-- The debt crisis that began in the euro zone's smaller
peripheral states is rapidly taking root in France and other
core countries, raising their borrowing costs and putting the
survival of the monetary union on the line.
-- Alberta expects another record year for oil and gas land
sales, as companies deploying new extraction technologies flock
to previously overlooked energy plays. The provincial government
is on track to rake in over C$3 billion from land leases in
fiscal 2012, beating its previous high of C$2.56-billion last
year.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Egypt teeters on the brink of another revolution or is
plunging into the political chaos that precedes a renewed
military dictatorship, after the interim civilian government
resigned en masse Monday following three days of bloody street
protests.
-- Alberta is the most economically free jurisdiction in
North America, beating out its provincial counterparts and all
50 U.S. states as Canada narrows the gap with its southern
neighbour on economic freedom, according to a report released
Tuesday.
Financial Post section:
-- When U.S. consumers begin their post-turkey shopping
stampede later this week, Research In Motion Ltd is
hoping many will have BlackBerrys and PlayBooks on their Black
Friday shopping lists.
-- Jim Prentice, the former senior federal Cabinet minister,
said Keystone XL's regulatory review process and its ultimate
deferral by U.S. President Barack Obama were a transformational
moment for the country on the necessity to open new markets for
its biggest export commodity, oil.