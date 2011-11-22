Nov 22 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Ottawa has cut off almost all financial transactions with Tehran after Canada joined other Western nations in targeting the flow of money to Iran in an escalation of sanctions over the latter's nuclear program.

-- By late Monday afternoon, Occupy Vancouver's five-week-old encampment at the Art Gallery had ended in response to a court injunction to leave by 2 p.m. Monday, and more than a score of tents went up at the new Robson Square location.

Reports in Business Section:

-- The debt crisis that began in the euro zone's smaller peripheral states is rapidly taking root in France and other core countries, raising their borrowing costs and putting the survival of the monetary union on the line.

-- Alberta expects another record year for oil and gas land sales, as companies deploying new extraction technologies flock to previously overlooked energy plays. The provincial government is on track to rake in over C$3 billion from land leases in fiscal 2012, beating its previous high of C$2.56-billion last year.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Egypt teeters on the brink of another revolution or is plunging into the political chaos that precedes a renewed military dictatorship, after the interim civilian government resigned en masse Monday following three days of bloody street protests.

-- Alberta is the most economically free jurisdiction in North America, beating out its provincial counterparts and all 50 U.S. states as Canada narrows the gap with its southern neighbour on economic freedom, according to a report released Tuesday.

Financial Post section:

-- When U.S. consumers begin their post-turkey shopping stampede later this week, Research In Motion Ltd is hoping many will have BlackBerrys and PlayBooks on their Black Friday shopping lists.

-- Jim Prentice, the former senior federal Cabinet minister, said Keystone XL's regulatory review process and its ultimate deferral by U.S. President Barack Obama were a transformational moment for the country on the necessity to open new markets for its biggest export commodity, oil.