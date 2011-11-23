Nov 23 Following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The U.S. Federal Reserve Board is stepping up stress
testing for the biggest banks in the United States, a move that
will also put the U.S. operations of some of Canada's largest
financial institutions under the microscope.
-- Occupy movements across the country are on their last
tent pegs, as the courts, police and wintry weather combine to
force an end to many of the protest encampments.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Ottawa is considering a plan to open the door to more
foreign ownership of telecom companies, a move that would allow
non-Canadians to own 100 per cent of firms that have 10-per-cent
market share or less.
-- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is proposing
cost-cutting changes to retirement plans for employees,
illustrating the pressure many major employers are facing
because of high pension costs.
NATIONAL POST:
-- In an unprecedented move that is causing dismay in
Manitoba union and left-wing circles, Premier Greg Selinger's
NDP government has ordered striking workers to vote on an
employer's final offer.
-- Oilsands production in Canada will likely triple by 2035,
making it the overwhelming source of Canadian crude oil and
opening doors to additional energy exports, says a new report
from the National Energy Board.
Financial Post section:
-- With the release of draft legislation for the new pooled
retirement pensions plans, previously pension-less workers in
small- and medium-sized Canadian companies have high hopes of
finally enjoying workplace pensions.
-- Thomas Cook Canada said it is "business as usual" despite
news that its parent company in the U.K. had entered emergency
talks with its lenders for a second time in five weeks and its
stock spiralled lower.