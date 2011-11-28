Nov 28 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- With the Kyoto Protocol on the verge of death, gloomy negotiators are gathering in South Africa on Monday in an attempt to salvage a vague "road map" for a future climate agreement in 2020 or later.

-- Calgary is in cleanup mode after hurricane-strength weekend winds shuttered the downtown, tipped over vehicles, uprooted trees and overwhelmed emergency crews.

Reports in the business section:

-- After racking up huge sales in its debut in the African smartphone market this year, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is planning a full-scale assault next year on South Africa -- a key market for Research In Motion Ltd.

-- Retail sales on Black Friday rose by their biggest margin since 2007 to set a record, while online sales grew even faster, according to initial estimates. Sales on the frenetic shopping day that follows the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday expanded 6.6 per cent from the previous year to $11.4 billion, according to research group ShopperTrak.

NATIONAL POST:

-- After failing to get a single amendment to the controversial omnibus crime bill approved during committee, the Opposition is poised to try again this week when the bill returns to the House of Commons.

-- The star-struck loner who bounced a bullet into President Ronald Reagan's lung in 1981 will petition for his freedom in a Washington courtroom on Wednesday, and the prosecutors who once argued that he was sane enough to be sent to a penitentiary will testify that he remains too devious to be freed from a psychiatric ward.