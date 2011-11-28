Nov 28 Following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- With the Kyoto Protocol on the verge of death, gloomy
negotiators are gathering in South Africa on Monday in an
attempt to salvage a vague "road map" for a future climate
agreement in 2020 or later.
-- Calgary is in cleanup mode after hurricane-strength
weekend winds shuttered the downtown, tipped over vehicles,
uprooted trees and overwhelmed emergency crews.
Reports in the business section:
-- After racking up huge sales in its debut in the African
smartphone market this year, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is
planning a full-scale assault next year on South Africa -- a key
market for Research In Motion Ltd.
-- Retail sales on Black Friday rose by their biggest margin
since 2007 to set a record, while online sales grew even faster,
according to initial estimates. Sales on the frenetic shopping
day that follows the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday expanded 6.6 per
cent from the previous year to $11.4 billion, according to
research group ShopperTrak.
NATIONAL POST:
-- After failing to get a single amendment to the
controversial omnibus crime bill approved during committee, the
Opposition is poised to try again this week when the bill
returns to the House of Commons.
-- The star-struck loner who bounced a bullet into President
Ronald Reagan's lung in 1981 will petition for his freedom in a
Washington courtroom on Wednesday, and the prosecutors who once
argued that he was sane enough to be sent to a penitentiary will
testify that he remains too devious to be freed from a
psychiatric ward.