THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Harper government is joining the United States in
raising objections to a planned $100 billion a year climate fund
that is designed to bridge differences between rich countries
and the developing world.
-- Environment Minister Peter Kent refuses to say whether
Canada has decided in advance of new international talks on
climate change to withdraw its commitment to the Kyoto protocol.
Reports in the business section:
-- Asian stock markets climbed Tuesday amid hopes that
radical steps are being considered to choke off a debt crisis
threatening to rip apart the euro currency union, but European
shares opened lower as the euphoria began to fade.
-- The powerful Canadian Coalition for Good Governance
(CCGG), which represents most of Canada's largest institutional
shareholders, has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to
mandate full voting disclosure as part of a package of
"democracy" reforms the CCGG is championing.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Syrians fear Arab League sanctions may take too long to
stop the killing that has engulfed the country during eight
months of revolt and repression, and are uncertain what impact
the sanctions will have on their government.
-- An Atlanta businesswoman claimed Monday a 13-year affair
with Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain, whose campaign
has already been hurt by a rash of sexual harassment
allegations.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- It's a measure of how much the Canadian energy sector
marches to its own drummer that Murray Edwards, one of its top
investors and entrepreneurs, regards building pipelines to new
markets and improving its image through better communication as
the top issues facing it next year.
-- U.S. consumers are spending in droves again, but even
after months of retail sales growth and a record-breaking
Thanksgiving weekend, analysts are not convinced the shopping
spree will last.