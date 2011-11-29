Nov 29 Following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Harper government is joining the United States in raising objections to a planned $100 billion a year climate fund that is designed to bridge differences between rich countries and the developing world.

-- Environment Minister Peter Kent refuses to say whether Canada has decided in advance of new international talks on climate change to withdraw its commitment to the Kyoto protocol.

Reports in the business section:

-- Asian stock markets climbed Tuesday amid hopes that radical steps are being considered to choke off a debt crisis threatening to rip apart the euro currency union, but European shares opened lower as the euphoria began to fade.

-- The powerful Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG), which represents most of Canada's largest institutional shareholders, has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to mandate full voting disclosure as part of a package of "democracy" reforms the CCGG is championing.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Syrians fear Arab League sanctions may take too long to stop the killing that has engulfed the country during eight months of revolt and repression, and are uncertain what impact the sanctions will have on their government.

-- An Atlanta businesswoman claimed Monday a 13-year affair with Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain, whose campaign has already been hurt by a rash of sexual harassment allegations.

FINANCIAL POST:

-- It's a measure of how much the Canadian energy sector marches to its own drummer that Murray Edwards, one of its top investors and entrepreneurs, regards building pipelines to new markets and improving its image through better communication as the top issues facing it next year.

-- U.S. consumers are spending in droves again, but even after months of retail sales growth and a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend, analysts are not convinced the shopping spree will last.