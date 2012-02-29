U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A political operative hiding behind the alias "Pierre Poutine" engineered an off-the-books scheme using robo-calls and a disposable cellphone to discourage opposition voters from casting ballots in an Ontario riding last May, Elections Canada alleges.
Reports in the Business Section:
- An Ontario Securities Commission advisory panel is seeking vast new investor-friendly powers for the financial services ombudsman, countering industry complaints that the agency is too tough on banks.
- Enbridge Inc is racing to expand its pipeline capacity in oil-rich North Dakota, amid a fountain of new U.S. crude production that promises to sustain the pipeline industry over the next decade.
NATIONAL POST
- The Liberal staffer behind a now infamous Twitter attack against Public Safety Minister Vic Toews could be called to testify before a Commons committee.
Conservative Dean Del Maestro told the House of Commons Tuesday that he has notified the access to information, privacy and ethics committee of plans to move a motion to call Adam Carroll before the committee next week.
Financial Post section:
- A Canadian court has put a hold on orders to Royal Bank of Scotland to produce documents in connection with an investigation into whether banks manipulated Libor interest rates, Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday.
