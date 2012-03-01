March 1 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Stephen Harper is categorically denying the Conservative
Party's national campaign was behind misleading robo-calls that
confused voters in Guelph, Ontario, and elsewhere - even as
Elections Canada probes complaints of a separate alleged
misdeed: harassing calls impersonating the Liberal Party.
- British Columbia teachers have voted 87 per cent in favour
of escalating their job action, clearing the way for walkouts as
soon as Monday.
Of 32,209 ballots cast, 27,946 were in favour, the British
Columbia Teachers' Federation said on Wednesday evening.
Reports in the Business Section:
- Apple's surging stock price helped drive the
Nasdaq composite index to the 3,000 mark on Wednesday, its
highest level since December, 2000, when the tech-heavy index
reflected the runaway optimism of the tech bubble.
- Two of the world's biggest technology companies are
bolstering their efforts to harness personal data in the
intensifying fight for online advertising revenues.
Google Inc and Facebook Inc this week unveiled new
ways to pull in revenues from ads targeted at users' historical
search terms, locations, messaging conversations and stated
preferences.
NATIONAL POST
- The Vancouver Island Health Authority has been fined
$97,500 by WorkSafeBC - the province's workers' compensation
board - because of three incidents of violence by patients
against staff.
Financial Post section:
- The interests of management and the board of directors at
SNC-Lavalin Inc appear to be on different paths
following the engineering giant's revelation that it is probing
$35-million of unexplained payments touching its construction
unit.