March 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Republicans greatly extended Mitt Romney's lead over his rivals for the party's presidential nomination in multiple Super Tuesday contests that underscored Rick Santorum's evangelical appeal and gave Newt Gingrich a tenuous new lease on life.

- Ottawa is preparing to shake up the way it funds Canadian research and development, expressing concern that too much federal science cash is flowing to accountants.

Reports in the Business Section

- Air Canada's largest union has issued strike notice in a move that is bound to create anxiety as many travelers prepare for March Break.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will be in a position to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

- Amid an explosion in oil sands growth, surging Canadian energy output has combined with pipeline problems and rocketing U.S. production to create a supply glut that is severely depressing prices, and profits. Concerns are now rising that the export pipes that sustain Canada's energy industry are rapidly filling up.

NATIONAL POST

- Mitt Romney extended his delegate lead in the Republican presidential race with victories in five Super Tuesday states, giving him a measured dose of momentum as he tries to tighten his grip on the GOP nomination.

- U.S. President Barack Obama pushed back on Tuesday against suggestions that Washington was on the cusp of making a decision about possible military action against Iran.

Financial Post section:

- A Bombardier Inc Q400 turboprop aircraft took off from Toronto Tuesday bound for WestJet Airlines Ltd's headquarters in Calgary with its livery showing a simple red maple leaf and an even simpler message: "Proudly made here and flying everywhere."