MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Ottawa plans to replace the immigrant entrepreneur program it shelved last year with a new system aimed at identifying and speeding the path for "high value innovators," Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney says.
- Fishermen in Atlantic Canada fear a federal government initiative to "modernize" the multimillion-dollar industry - the region's single largest private-sector employer - will push them out of their boats and livelihoods for the benefit of big corporations.
Reports in the Business Section
- Greece's bond swap, the biggest sovereign debt overhaul in history, has succeeded, allowing the country to avoid a disorderly default and secure its second bailout.
- On Thursday, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce trimmed the rate on four-year mortgages to 2.99 percent - following Bank of Montreal's move on Wednesday to cut its five-year mortgage rate to the same level. BMO also chopped its 10-year rate to 3.99 percent.
NATIONAL POST
- In a sharp break from their first two mandates, the Harper Conservatives are preparing to unveil a budget that is revolutionary rather than evolutionary, one that will introduce sweeping structural changes in key areas of federal policy. Politically, from the government's standpoint, that won't happen a moment too soon - even if the budget provokes great controversy, which it most certainly will.
Financial Post section:
- Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Thursday narrowly defeated a Republican-authored measure to force a quick approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, after a personal lobbying effort by President Barack Obama.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos hit out at allegations he took illegal stimulants as "lies" on Saturday and vowed judicial action against the German TV network that made them.