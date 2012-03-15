March 15 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The case of a naval intelligence officer accused of
leaking classified military documents to a foreign adversary has
done significant damage to Ottawa's treasured
intelligence-sharing relationships with key allies, sources say.
The fallout has been an extraordinarily sensitive topic for
the federal government since January, when a Canadian Forces
sailor was arrested for espionage and reports surfaced that some
Russian diplomats were asked to go back to Moscow.
- Two major Vancouver hospitals canceled elective heart
surgeries this week in response to the countrywide drug
shortage.
Vancouver General and St. Paul's hospitals postponed nine
scheduled cardiac surgeries Tuesday over fears they could run
out of a critical medication and not have enough for emergency
cases.
Reports in the business section:
- Small wireless companies gained better access to foreign
capital in Ottawa's telecom shakeup, but they lost a significant
fight to tilt the rules of the spectrum auction in their favour.
New entrants such as Wind Mobile and Mobilicity had lobbied
hard to have the government "set aside" spectrum that only they
could bid on. Instead, the Harper government said it would
implement a system of "caps" that effectively limit the amount
of spectrum that incumbents such as BCE Inc,, Rogers
Communications Inc and Telus Corp can purchase
in the auction, which will occur early next year.
- Before it waded back into the market with deeply
discounted mortgage rates last week, Bank of Montreal
sought to give policy makers in Ottawa a heads-up that it was
about to shake up the housing market again.
NATIONAL POST
- A source close to the robocalls investigation has claimed
it is unlikely a young Tory staffer could have acted alone to
pull off the complicated "Pierre Poutine" scam.
Anonymous Conservatives have repeatedly directed blame at
Michael Sona, 23, singling out him alone among a group of
workers on the campaign of Guelph, Ontario, candidate Marty
Burke.
- Julian Fantino, Associate Minister of National Defence,
was largely stating the obvious when he gave the first clear
sign yet that Canada may be rethinking its stated intention to
purchase 65 F-35 stealth fighter jets.
Addressing the House of Commons Standing Committee on
National Defence on Tuesday, Fantino said that the Conservative
government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper has not "as yet
discounted, the possibility, of course, of backing out of the
program."
Reports in the Business Section
- Gold lost some of its shine on Wednesday as a resurgence
of confidence in the state of the global economy made the
precious metal less attractive as a safe haven for investors.