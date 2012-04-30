April 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Days after a head-on collision killed seven people along a notoriously dangerous stretch of highway, the reaction from residents of Fort McMurray is a mix of intense grief and anger.

- Thomas Gisby kept such a low profile that his name never made the news - until he was killed in Mexico, causing police to warn that a gang war that has already featured two dramatic attacks in British Columbia could explode in public again.

Reports in the business section:

- The world's recovery from the worst downturn since the Depression remains a work in progress. A number of events late this week could refuel the guarded optimism of the past two months, or reverse it and spark fears that the rebound has hit another soft patch.

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department publishes April employment data. The U.S. jobless rate continued to inch downward in March - to 8.2 percent - but the 120,000 jobs created were the fewest in five months and a huge disappointment to Wall Street analysts.

- Ottawa is moving to make telemarketers pay for the cost of enforcing the national Do Not Call list.

The federal government plans to consult with the industry in the coming months and put in place a permanent funding mechanism effective April 1 next year. The plan was laid out in the voluminous budget implementation bill, tabled last week in the House of Commons.

NATIONAL POST

- Riadh Ben Aissa, a former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc executive pushed out of the company in February amid allegations of improper payments, is now being held in a Bern, Switzerland, jail cell on suspicion of fraud.

- A high-ranking gangster from British Columbia was gunned down in Mexico late Friday night.

Lower Mainland resident Thomas Gisby, said by RCMP to be about 50 years old, was shot to death inside a Starbucks in the tourist town of Nuevo Vallarta.