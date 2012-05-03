May 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Rob Ford is threatening to lay charges against a Toronto
Star reporter for allegedly trespassing and taking pictures over
the fence behind the Toronto mayor's Etobicoke home.
Reports in the business section:
- Activist Bill Ackman opened the door to potential peace
negotiations with the board of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
offering that he is "absolutely willing" to review
candidates to lead the railway other than his favoured choice,
Hunter Harrison.
- Air Canada says it has filed documents with the
Quebec Superior Court asking to cancel its contracts with Aveos
Fleet Performance Inc, which has shuttered its doors
and filed for creditor protection.
NATIONAL POST
- Some of Alberta's already handsomely paid legislators seem
likely to receive a pay hike if newly re-elected Premier Alison
Redford follows through on a report that attempts to simplify
the legislature's Byzantine compensation system.
- Ontario Provincial Police will continue to maintain
records of all firearms sales and who bought them, but say this
is not an attempt to create a provincial long-gun registry.
FINANCIAL POST
- The Canadian government is set to meet economic goals laid
out in its March budget despite a surprise drop in gross
domestic product in February, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said
on Wednesday.
- SNC Lavalin Group Inc will try Thursday to
repudiate a damning new report from Toronto equity research firm
Veritas Investment Research that warns there is a good chance
the engineering giant's future prospects will be hurt by more
revelations of "improper acts."