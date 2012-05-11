May 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Auditor General's office is cutting 10 per cent of its
staff - or 60 jobs - and other parts of government are scrapping
a wide range of reports to Parliament, according to the latest
details on spending cuts provided by officials.
Reports in the business section:
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd's
criticism of the Conservative government comes four years after
Ottawa surprised investors by blocking the company from selling
its space technology division to Minneapolis-based Alliant
Techsystems Inc, saying the unit was of strategic interest to
Canada.
- Frank Stronach was absent from the annual meeting of Magna
International Inc for the first time since the company
started holding them 50 years ago, but Chief Executive officer
Don Walker is taking up arms in the company's decades-long
battle with institutional investors.
NATIONAL POST
- A Toronto Islamic school's teaching materials, which have
prompted a police hate crimes investigation because of their
portrayal of Jews, were originally published by Iranian
organizations, records show.
FINANCIAL POST
- China's growing influence in oil sands development might
be the most important issue facing Canada's energy sector that
nobody is talking about.
- Canadian Tire Corp's Chief Executive Stephen
Wetmore did not mention Target Corp explicitly at the annual
shareholder's meeting in Toronto on Thursday, but the U.S.
retailer's arrival loomed large in a speech that played heavily
upon the company's national heritage.