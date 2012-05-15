May 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Faced with increasing costs and delays associated with
hearing cases, a growing number of judges are trying to drag the
court system into the electronic age, including using video
links to allow witnesses to testify from afar.
Reports in the business section:
- Struggling U.S. lender Ally Financial Inc is
auctioning off its Canadian banking division as part of the sale
of more than $30-billion (U.S.) worth of international assets as
it seeks to relieve mounting financial pressure.
NATIONAL POST
- Quebec's education minister and deputy premier Line
Beauchamp resigned from politics Monday in a bombshell
announcement that came amid months of student-related unrest.
FINANCIAL POST
- If European countries are not prepared to bail out fellow
eurozone members, maybe they should just abandon the whole
concept of a common currency, Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said.