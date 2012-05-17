May 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- Ottawa has placed 905,000 hectares of the northern
offshore up for bids, clearing the way for energy companies to
snap up exploration rights for an area half the size of Lake
Ontario.
- The Charest government, abandoning any hope of negotiating
a settlement with striking students, announced it is suspending
classes in colleges and universities where students are still on
strike.
Reports in the business section:
- Canadians are spending far more on goods in the U.S. than
federal data suggest, raising the stakes for domestic retailers
trying to find ways to draw customers back into their stores.
- Enbridge Inc, in the race to move oil from western Canada
and the United States to refineries in the east, has solidified
plans to reverse the flow of a key oil pipeline, a plan the
energy industry had been pushing for to alleviate the crude glut
in the Midwest.
NATIONAL POST
- The Conservative Party will ask the Federal Court to throw
out a citizen advocacy group's legal challenge that claims
misleading telephone calls in the last election affected the
results in seven ridings.
FINANCIAL POST
- IMF head Christine Lagarde warned that any Greek departure
from the euro "would be extremely expensive and hard, and not
just for Greece".
- Canada's largest pension fund manager is investing
$300-million to build a 45-storey office tower in downtown
Chicago, the largest real estate project launched in the city in
the past five years.